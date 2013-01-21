TEXT-S&P ratings - Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 -

Ratings -- Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd. ---------------------- 21-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Neg/-- Country: China

Mult. CUSIP6: 975731

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Jan-2013 B/-- B/--

28-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--

23-Mar-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 8.50% nts due 04/08/2016 B/WatchN 21-Jan-2013