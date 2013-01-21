FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: Latest MMF snapshot provides end-december 2012 money market fund analytics
#Market News
January 21, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Latest MMF snapshot provides end-december 2012 money market fund analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its monthly money market fund (MMF) snapshot report, with data as at end-December 2012. The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under Fitch’s global money market fund rating criteria.

Fitch’s MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics relevant to MMFs’ safety and liquidity. The snapshot’s consistent analytical information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund managers.

Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on Fitch’s web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM > Surveillance. Direct links to each fund’s surveillance page are available in the MMF Snapshot.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End December 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
