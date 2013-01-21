FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 21 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg ---------------------- 21-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

01-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--

11-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR90 mil 4.50% RCF(Borrower LuxGeo SARL) due

18/02/2017 bank ln B+ 16-Nov-2012

EUR50 mil 4.50% RCF (Borrower Geo Travel

Finance SCA) due 18/02/2017 bank ln B+ 16-Nov-2012

EUR175 mil 10.375% nts due 05/01/2019 CCC+ 16-Nov-2012

Gtd: LuxGeo SARL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
