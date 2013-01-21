FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Ukreximbank's USD500m medium term notes final 'B'/'RR4'
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Ukreximbank's USD500m medium term notes final 'B'/'RR4'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz Finance PLC’s USD500m issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of ‘B’ and a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The issue has a maturity date of 22 January 2018 and a coupon rate of 8.75%.

The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank). For further details on the issue, please see “Fitch Rates Ukreximbank’s Upcoming Medium Term Notes at ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4’”, dated 16 January 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.

