TEXT-Fitch rates Ukreximbank's USD500m medium term notes final 'B'/'RR4'

Jan 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Biz Finance PLC’s USD500m issue of fixed-rate limited recourse notes a final Long-term rating of ‘B’ and a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’. The issue has a maturity date of 22 January 2018 and a coupon rate of 8.75%.

The notes are to be used solely for financing a loan to Ukraine-based JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank). For further details on the issue, please see “Fitch Rates Ukreximbank’s Upcoming Medium Term Notes at ‘B(EXP)'/‘RR4’”, dated 16 January 2013 available at www.fitchratings.com.