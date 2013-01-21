FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Verdun Participation 2 S.A.
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 21, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Verdun Participation 2 S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Verdun Participation 2 S.A. ------------------- 17-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: France

Primary SIC: Bridge, tunnel, &

elevated highway

==============================================================================

Rationale

The ‘AA-’ insured rating on the EUR214.88 million index-linked senior secured bonds due in 2051 (A2) and the EUR71.63 million index-linked senior secured bonds due in 2037 (B2), issued by Verdun Participation 2, S.A. (VP2) reflects the unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE, formerly Financial Security Assurance U.K. Ltd.; AA-/Stable/--). The A1 and B1 bonds--which mirror the sizes, characteristics, and maturities of the A2 and B2 bonds--retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by MBIA U.K. (not rated) and consequently reflect Standard & Poor’s underlying rating (SPUR), which we assess at ‘BBB-'.

Under Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ criteria, a rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the ratings on the monoline and the SPUR. Therefore, the ‘AA-’ long-term debt ratings on the A2 and B2 bonds reflect that on AGE, while the long-term ratings on the A1 and B1 bonds reflect the SPUR.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.