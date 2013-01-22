FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Thai Bev rating unaffected by TCC's higher bid
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Thai Bev rating unaffected by TCC's higher bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 22 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating on Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Watch Neg/--; axA/Watch Neg/axA-2) is not affected by related party TCC Group’s increased bid for shares in Singapore-based conglomerate Fraser & Neave Ltd. (F&N).

We will evaluate the credit implications for Thai Bev of any future related-party transactions between the company and TCC if the transaction with F&N closes. In particular, we will assess how the integration of the different operations of F&N could influence Thai Bev’s business and financial risk profiles. We will also seek more clarity about Thai Bev’s plan to reduce its debt over the next 24 months, its dividend policy, and the likelihood of further debt-funded acquisitions.

Thai Bev’s leverage increased substantially following a debt-funded acquisition of a 29% stake in F&N in 2012. The company financed this acquisition using a Singapore dollar 3.3 billion syndicated loan it obtained in December. Its ratio of debt to debt plus equity increased to 62.8% as of Sept. 30, 2012, from 27.2% as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.