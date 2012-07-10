FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 1:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank ---------------------------- 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-May-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

25-Oct-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR0 mil sr secd hypothekenpfandbrief AA 19-Dec-2011

EUR25 mil 4.00% hypothekenpfandbrief ser S27

due 07/15/2013 AA 19-Dec-2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.