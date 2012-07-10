TEXT-S&P ratings - Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank ---------------------------- 10-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-May-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

25-Oct-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR0 mil sr secd hypothekenpfandbrief AA 19-Dec-2011

EUR25 mil 4.00% hypothekenpfandbrief ser S27

due 07/15/2013 AA 19-Dec-2011