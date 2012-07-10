FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises outlook on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank to stable
July 10, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises outlook on Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- Ownership of Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB) will be transferred to Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, a public-law workout entity.

-- We are revising our outlook on WIB to stable from negative and affirming our ‘BBB-/A-3’ ratings.

-- The one-notch rating uplift above WIB’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) reflects our view of a moderate likelihood of extraordinary government support for WIB.

-- The stable outlook reflects that we don’t anticipate material changes that would affect our assessment of WIB’s SACP, or the likelihood of government support, in the near term.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based Westdeutsche ImmobilienBank (WIB) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘BBB-’ long-term and ‘A-3’ short-term counterparty credit ratings on WIB.

