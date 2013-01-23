TEXT-Fitch:2013 budget remains key challenge for Israeli government

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 23 - Enacting a budget for 2013 remains the key near-term challenge for any new Israeli government that emerges after Tuesday’s parliamentary elections, Fitch Ratings says.

Our growth and deficit forecasts imply a further slight reduction in the ratio of general government debt to GDP, which we see falling to 73.6% this year and 72.7% in 2014. However, this is high relative to the ‘A’ rating peer group (the median is 52%) and vulnerable to weaker macro or fiscal outcomes. The debt/GDP ratio will not approach the outgoing administration’s 60% target without additional consolidation measures.

Last summer, the coalition government led by Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, agreed to increase revenue and cut spending in a renewed effort at fiscal consolidation worth around 1.8% of GDP. The main impact of this will be felt this year.

Early elections were called in October after the coalition failed to agree on a budget for 2013 that would include a second round of spending cuts. Cuts to defence and social spending were most contentious. Without further fiscal consolidation, a new administration will struggle to hit the 3% of GDP deficit target in 2013 (we forecast 3.8%). Higher social spending and a slowing economy weighing on government revenues already saw the 2012 budget deficit come in at 4.2% of GDP, well above an original target of 2%.

Early indications following Tuesday’s vote were that Mr Netanyahu’s Likud-Beiteinu alliance would have the largest number of seats in the new Knesset. Coalition negotiations that will involve more detailed discussions of budgetary issues than during the election campaign (despite its strong focus on economic and social policy alongside security) are now set to begin and are likely to be time consuming.

This process may prolong the uncertainty around the 2013 budget, but most of the major political parties advocate fiscal consolidation. Until a new budget is agreed, monthly government spending is limited to one-twelfth of the level budgeted for the previous year, which will help to contain the deficit in the first quarter.

High public debt is the main constraint on Israel’s ‘A’ rating. The sovereign’s high value-added, advanced industrial economy, prudent macroeconomic management and strong institutional framework support the rating.

Weak global economic conditions and fiscal policy tightening caused GDP growth to slow during 2012. The Q312 year-on-year reading of 2.8% was the lowest since Q409. Nonetheless, subdued inflation (1.6% in December) allows the Bank of Israel to cut interest rates without putting pressure on the shekel.

The new administration will benefit from the scheduled mid-year start of offshore gas production. Initial output will be used domestically, displacing expensive foreign imports that have been subject to regular pipeline disruptions. Israel will begin gas exports in the second half of the decade. However, the structure of tax levies on the industry and the production profile means it will take time before gas revenues have a significant fiscal impact.

The Outlook on the rating is Stable. If the debt/GDP ratio fell closer to the last government’s 60% target, it could result in positive rating action. In contrast, serious fiscal slippage could be ratings negative.