TEXT-Fitch:Parent debt bail-in may change CEE Bank funding dynamics

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 24 - The level of foreign funding for central and eastern European banks could change if debt that can be bailed in becomes compulsory and funding from a parent bank is made eligible for bail-in, Fitch Ratings says. Depending on the extent of parent funding, intragroup facilities could increase or remain stable for some foreign-owned banks in the region against the more general trend for parent banks to decrease their funding of subsidiaries.

The draft European Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive suggests that debt that can be bailed in should be equal to at least 10% of liabilities (excluding regulatory capital). The Vienna 2.0 Initiative proposes parent funding bail-in and higher capital requirements as alternatives to issuing bail-in debt for banks in the region.

Given other options to meet the suggested 10% requirement, we believe that CEE banks would favour parent funding bail-in. Where parental funding is limited, this could lead to an increase in intragroup loans for CEE banks. Where parent funding is substantial, there would be an incentive not to reduce it below the proposed minimum level of debt eligible for bail-in. We think it would be difficult for many CEE banks to issue debt that can be bailed in due to their sometimes weak (sub-investment grade) stand-alone profiles, often active management of their balance sheets by parent banks, and mostly small and undeveloped local debt markets.

If there is a requirement to maintain a minimum level of such debt and parent funding would qualify, this could create a floor for the withdrawal of foreign funding. At end-Q312, foreign funding as a proportion of liabilities in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia, ranged from 10%-25% according to our calculations. We expect parent funding to remain a feature for banks in the region.

The self-sufficiency of many foreign-owned CEE banks has increased since the onset of the global financial crisis. Parent funding has decreased, but at a moderate pace. Our survey of 43 banks in the region last year indicated the withdrawal of parent funding had been significant but for the most part orderly.

With higher pricing and reduced availability of intragroup funding, competition for domestic deposits is likely to remain in many CEE markets in 2013, mitigated by weak prospects for growth in 2013. We expect to see CEE banks gradually increase funding from capital markets in the medium term, partly encouraged by the Basel III push to reduce asset-liability maturity and currency mismatches.

On balance, we believe foreign ownership has been, and remains, positive for financial and macroeconomic stability in CEE. Most foreign banks with a large CEE presence have remained committed to the region, and have recapitalised subsidiaries where needed. Most CEE banks’ Long-Term IDRs reflect potential support from parent institutions, with Outlooks aligned accordingly. They are typically notched once from the parent’s Long-Term IDR. If parent banks provide funding for debt that can be bailed in to CEE subsidiaries, this would likely be neutral for the IDRs of the latter, confirming our view of the high probability of parent support and the limited risk of losses for third-party creditors.

The Vienna 2.0 Initiative’s report on cross-border bank resolution highlighted the challenges for banks in the region, where many foreign-owned subsidiaries have dominant domestic franchises, but often rely to a significant degree on the parent for funding and strategic decisions.