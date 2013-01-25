TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on VCL Master S.A. Compartment 1 from increase of existing notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 25 - Fitch Ratings says that VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 notes’ ratings will not be affected by the increase in the amounts of the existing revolving series of notes to a total of EUR1.087bn. Following the increase, the total amount of the series, including the amortising series, rises to EUR1.19bn. Fitch notes that the revolving series amounts will be increased effective 25 January 2013.

The volumes of the newly issued notes are as follows:

Series 2010-1: EUR22,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR179,300,000

Series 2010-2: EUR22,400,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR179,300,000

Series 2010-4: EUR37,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR213,100,000

Series 2011-2: EUR7,300,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR90,600,000

Series 2012-1: EUR14,900,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR99,500,000

Series 2012-2: EUR11,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR74,800,000

Series 2012-3: EUR11,200,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR74,800,000

Series 2012-4: EUR26,100,000, resulting in an aggregate total of EUR175,300,000

Following the top-up, the total amounts of the series still do not exceed the maximum issuance amounts of the series established in the programme (see ‘Fitch Assigns ‘AAAsf’ to VCL Master S.A.’s Compartment 1 Notes; Outlook Stable’, dated 26 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com).

