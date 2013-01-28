TEXT-Fitch:Japan SF actions mixed in Q412; rest of apac largely stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 28 - Fitch Ratings says all 28 Rating Watch Negatives (RWN) on Japanese structured finance (SF) were resolved during Q412, resulting in 22 affirmations and six downgrades. In the rest of APAC, most SF ratings were stable over the quarter with 58 tranches affirmed and only one downgraded.

In Japan, Fitch resolved the RWNs on 24 ‘AAAsf’ rated tranches that had been in place due to ineligible counterparty issues. Following Fitch’s analysis of structural mitigants and replacement of ineligible counterparties, the review resulted in 18 affirmations and six downgrades. Four remaining RWNs were resolved with rating affirmations. A further 18 Japanese SF ratings were downgraded, 14 of which related to tranches previously rated ‘CCCsf’ or below. There were another 81 affirmations, including 10 tranches which were twice affirmed and another four which were previously downgraded, within the same quarter.

Australia and New Zealand saw 51 affirmations across RMBS. Only one tranche was downgraded in the quarter, as a result of the introduction of new RMBS criteria for New Zealand; it was not linked to performance. All seven tranches issued from the Thai transaction DAD SPV Company Limited were affirmed at ‘AAAsf(tha)'. The ratings are credit linked to the Thai Treasury Department of the Ministry of Finance and hence to the Thai sovereign rating.

The Outlooks on most ratings remain Stable, with only six Negative Outlooks on Australian and New Zealand non-conforming RMBS.