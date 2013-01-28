TEXT-Fitch:U.S. money fund exposure to eurozone banks declines although French holdings increase

Jan 28 - U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposure to eurozone banks decreased slightly during December 2012, with the notable exception of French banks, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. This represents the first time since end-June 2012 that MMF eurozone holdings decreased.

Overall, MMF allocations to Eurozone banks have increased by more than 70% since falling to a historical low in end-June 2012 and now represent 12.9% of MMF assets. However, Fitch notes that MMF allocations to Eurozone banks remain more than 60% below end-May 2011.

The one exception to the December trends was French banks. Allocations to French banks continued to increase and as of end-December 2012 represent approximately 6.5% of assets under management. This is the first time since end-August 2011 that France represents the largest single country exposure within Europe. Japan remains the largest single-country exposure globally at 13.2% of MMF assets, a 6% increase since end-Nov. 2012.

The proportion of European and Eurozone exposure in the form of repos decreased markedly, a reduction in secured exposure that might to some extent indicate an easing in MMF risk aversion to the sector. Aggregate repo exposure represented about 15% of total MMF assets at end-December, down from 20% of MMF assets at end-November

Fitch believes it is unlikely that MMF exposures to European banks will return to 2011 levels, given ongoing efforts by many financial institutions and banking regulators to limit the use of short-term wholesale funding.

The full report ‘U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Eurozone Declines, France Increases’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’ Fitch’s analysis is based on a sample set of the top-10 largest U.S. MMFs per each observation period and represents approximately $668 billion, or 45% of the estimated $1.49 trillion in total U.S. prime MMF assets under management.