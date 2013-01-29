FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch pubs Russian banks 2012 datawatch
January 29, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch pubs Russian banks 2012 datawatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 29 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its ‘Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch’, a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks’ statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 January 2013, as well as changes made during December 2012 and since 1 January 2012. The issue is also accompanied by a written commentary about the main changes to the figures and trends.

Starting with this issue Datawatch will also be supplemented with charts showing changes from the beginning of the 2013 (for full 2012 in current issue) for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Datawatch: Full-Year 2012

here

