TEXT-Fitch affirms PT Avrist Assurance at IFS 'AA-(idn)'/stable

Jan 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Avrist Assurance (Avrist)’s National Insurer Financial Strength rating at ‘AA-(idn)‘with Stable Outlook.

The rating takes into consideration Avrist’s track record as a life insurer in Indonesia with more than 30 years of experience. The rating also reflects the insurer’s moderate market presence, consistent profitability and robust capitalisation relative to its operating profile. Avrist’s concentration on unit-linked products that are usually offered as substitutes of savings products remains a challenge for the insurer’s premium sustainability.

Avrist had a market share of 1.4% by total premiums at end-Q312. Total direct premiums at end-November 2012 amounted to IDR1,246.84bn, roughly in line with previous year’s performance. The insurer managed to maintain its healthy profitability, with annualised pre-tax return on assets and return on average equity at 3.3% and 14.4% respectively, over the same period. This was supported by its steady premium income and stable investment return.

At end-November 2012, Avrist’s statutory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) remained strong at 683% (2011: 661%). Capital quality, which comprised entirely equity capital and retained earnings, is strong. There is no plan for debt issuance. The insurer’s strong balance sheet, with liquid assets amounting to 159.2% of policyholders’ liabilities, should be able to comfortably support its insurance claims and payments. Investment mix as at end-November 2012 remained conservative with equity exposure minimal at 1.47% of the company’s total invested assets.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustained improvement in its credit profile, both on a standalone basis and relative to its domestic peers, which may be reflected in a stronger business franchise and in increased market recognition. The rating may also be upgraded on account of enhanced premium sustainability, with successful diversification into traditional life protection products, and also improved operating performance with a pre-tax return on assets consistently above 3.5%.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a material weakening of its capitalisation in relation to its business profile with the RBC ratio consistently below 300% and deterioration in its business performance with a persistency ratio below 80% for a prolonged period.