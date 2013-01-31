TEXT-Fitch places Italy's City of Rome on rating watch negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has placed the city of Rome’s ‘A-’ long-term foreign and local currency ratings and ‘F2’ short-term foreign currency rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action affects financial debt outstanding of EUR1,070m in December 2012 and future direct borrowing.

The RWN reflects Fitch’s expectations that the city is likely to experience notable budgetary and liquidity pressures if the administration does not introduce corrective measures to rebalance the accounts for 2013-2015, after having reported satisfactory budgetary performance in 2012, according to preliminary figures. In absence of such adjustments, Fitch expects Rome to post an operating deficit of EUR200m in 2013 (4% of revenue) - widening to around EUR300m in 2015 - as a result of the combined impact of cuts in national subsidies and planned spending growth for 2013 and 2014.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN in the next six months by assessing the effectiveness of rebalancing measures that the current or new administration will implement to restore a balanced operating budget, which is also a mandated requirement for Italian local governments. The review will focus on the sustainability of the operating surplus required to cover debt servicing requirements, which in 2013-2015 will account for about EUR100m per annum, a modest 3% of the operating budget.

The long-term rating may be downgraded by one notch if Fitch concludes that the proposed measures, such as one-time revenues or optimistic spending curtailment, restrict the municipality’s ability to generate structural operating cash inflows matching recurrent spending, which Fitch sees growing to EUR5bn by 2014/15 (2011-2012: c. EUR4.5bn). The rating could be downgraded by more than one notch if there was a significant degree of uncertainty over the timing and extent of the measures to be introduced and if deterioration in the macroeconomic environment compounded liquidity concerns.

RATIONALE

By hiking the property tax rates in 2012 Rome partly offset cumulated cuts in national subsidies for about EUR400m in 2012-2013 and post an operating balance of about EUR200m according to 2012 preliminary data, or 4% of the recurrent revenue. Rome’s stock of debt remains modest because liabilities pre-dating April 2008 of about EUR7.5bn were transferred to Gestione Commissarile del Comune di Roma (‘A-'/Negative). These liabilities are unaffected by this rating action. They are serviced by the national government, which contributed EUR300m, while EUR200m are at charge of the city.

Rome made also provisions for about EUR100m for difficult-to-collect taxes and fees and plans to raise the stock of provisions to EUR450m by 2013 to neutralize growing doubtful receivables, which Fitch estimates in EUR0.5bn at the end of 2012. The revenue growth in 2011 of about EUR700m reflects the re-introduction in the budget of the waste collection tax, and related spending, following a court ruling which recognized the tax nature of waste collection fees.

Despite a 6% increases in the redesigned waste collection tax already built up in the 2013 budget, Rome’s operating balance will likely turn to deficit, of roughly 4% of the revenue due to likely curtailment of subsidies from the region of Lazio - on top of about EUR100m cuts in subsidies for transportation implemented in 2012 - and about EUR100m of cost increases, primarily for public transport in order to try to balance the sector by 2014. Fitch understands that the outgoing administration, which will face election in June, may not introduce corrective measures on the 2013 and the 2013-2015 budgets following the brinkmanship at the municipal council which delayed the approval of the 2012 budget to November.

Rome’s liquidity was still strong at EUR725m at the beginning of January 2013 as it benefited in 2012 from cash influx from the Gestione Commissariale which reduced its liabilities towards the city by about EU0.5bn, to EUR950m. This helped offset delays from the Region of Lazio which owes Rome roughly EUR1bn, mainly for transportation and social services. Budget hurdles will unlikely allow the Region to substantially reduce its stock of arrears in 2013. This, together with a possible postponement from April to July 2013, the payment of the first installment of the redesigned waste collection tax, may substantially wipe out Rome’s liquidity over the next few months if the operating trend deficit is not corrected.

SENSITIVITY/RATING DRIVERS

The analysis assumes a stability of revenues in nominal terms over the 2012-2015 period amid operating spending growing by about 2.5% on average per annum - prior to possible tax hikes and/or spending cuts to restore the operating balance - driven by the sluggish economy and austerity measures, and relatively stable market rates as 80% of Rome’s debt carries floating rates. As Rome’s investments for the tube extension is not constrained by the internal stability pact Fitch expects the city’s debt to rise toabout EUR1.5bn by 2015.