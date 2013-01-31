TEXT-Fitch affirms ICG EOS Loan Fund Ltd

Jan 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed ICG EOS Loan Fund Ltd’s notes as follows:

EUR728.9m class A (ISIN XS0531599156): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR49.5m class B (ISIN XS0531599586): affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is based on the quality of the portfolio and increasing levels of credit enhancement due to the transaction deleveraging. The ratings of the class B notes are constrained by their failure to withstand Fitch’s stresses for timely payments.

The transaction’s reinvestment period expired in August 201. Since then, the class A notes have been paid down to 92% of their original balance. The transaction is expected to de-lever faster than comparable CLOs, as reinvestment of unscheduled principal proceeds is not permitted after the end of reinvestment period.

The asset performance has deteriorated since the last review with Fitch’s weighted average rating factor slipping to ‘B-’ from ‘B’/‘B-'. The increase in exposure to ‘CCC’ and below assets was partially offset by the increased share of the assets rated ‘B’ and above; ‘CCC’ and below assets went up to 17% from 10.4% while ‘B’ and above assets increased to 45% from 40% year on year. There have been two defaults from one issuer since last year totalling EUR3.4m or 0.25% of the outstanding pool.

The weighted average life of the portfolio is almost unchanged at 3.7 years due to the shift in the portfolio’s maturity profile. The proportion of the assets maturing between 2013-2015 has declined to 33% from 45% year on year. The 2017-2019 bucket increased to 36% from 22% in the same period.

The weighted average spread has increased to 3.6% from 3.2% in December 2011, which may be partially due to investors consenting to amendments to loan documentation in return for maturity extensions.

The portfolio is diversified by industry and country. Exposure to Ireland, Italy and Spain is moderate at 9.3%. All coverage tests are in compliance.

ICG EOS Loan Fund I Limited, a European arbitrage CLO, is a funded securitisation of primarily European senior secured loans.