TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on ENN from USD500m convertible bond issuance

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has said that ENN Energy Holdings Limited’s (ENN) Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’/Positive and its senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB’ are not affected by the recent USD500 million convertible bond (CB) issuance.

As per ENN, the proceeds from the CB will be used for refinancing its short-term loans and other general corporate purposes. Fitch notes that ENN has approximately CNY 5 billion of loans due within one year as of 30 June 2012 (its latest available financial statements). Since the convertible bond has only an investor put option in 2016, effectively, the company has improved its debt maturity profile. Additionally, given the convertible bond is zero-coupon with a yield-to-put of 0.5%, the CB also reduces the company’s finance costs.

Should ENN primarily use the proceeds from the CB for largely refinancing purposes, as expected by Fitch, the company’s capacity to reduce financial leverage should not be affected. The Positive Outlook on ENNs IDR reflects the agency’s view that barring any material acquisitions or higher cash returns to shareholders, the company can improve its financial profile over the next 12-18 months which may lead to an upgrade of its ratings.

The convertible bonds are senior obligations of the company.