FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on ENN from USD500m convertible bond issuance
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 7:57 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on ENN from USD500m convertible bond issuance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has said that ENN Energy Holdings Limited’s (ENN) Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB’/Positive and its senior unsecured rating of ‘BBB’ are not affected by the recent USD500 million convertible bond (CB) issuance.

As per ENN, the proceeds from the CB will be used for refinancing its short-term loans and other general corporate purposes. Fitch notes that ENN has approximately CNY 5 billion of loans due within one year as of 30 June 2012 (its latest available financial statements). Since the convertible bond has only an investor put option in 2016, effectively, the company has improved its debt maturity profile. Additionally, given the convertible bond is zero-coupon with a yield-to-put of 0.5%, the CB also reduces the company’s finance costs.

Should ENN primarily use the proceeds from the CB for largely refinancing purposes, as expected by Fitch, the company’s capacity to reduce financial leverage should not be affected. The Positive Outlook on ENNs IDR reflects the agency’s view that barring any material acquisitions or higher cash returns to shareholders, the company can improve its financial profile over the next 12-18 months which may lead to an upgrade of its ratings.

The convertible bonds are senior obligations of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.