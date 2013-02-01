TEXT-Fitch rates China's MIE notes final 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based MIE Holdings Corporation’s (MIE; ‘B’/Stable) USD200m senior unsecured notes a final rating of ‘B’ with a Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’.

This rating action follows the completion of the notes issue and receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. The final rating is same as the expected rating assigned on 30 January 2013.

MIE’s ratings reflect the upstream nature of its operations and the consequent exposure to potential oil price volatility as well as its limited, albeit expanding, operating scale. Its proven reserves and production levels are in line with its peers in the ‘B’ category. MIE’s organic reserve growth prospect from its north eastern China oil fields - Daan, Moliqing, Miao 3, and Kazakhstan assets - are moderate. MIE expects reserve growth from the recently acquired Sino Gas & Energy Limited over time; however, this is still at an early stage of development.

MIE’s north eastern Chinese operations remain the key source of cash inflow. This high concentration of production assets makes the company vulnerable to any operational disruption. Nevertheless, MIE’s low-cost production in China, its established track record, and its long-term relationship with PetroChina Company Limited (‘A+'/Stable) provide significant support to its ratings.

Fitch’s Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’ of MIE’s senior unsecured debt reflects average recovery prospect and immaterial onshore bank debt or offshore secured bank facilities. Following the notes issue and the refinancing of bank debt as planned, MIE’s debt will primarily comprise senior unsecured USD notes. If material senior ranking debt were to be raised by subsidiaries in the future, the notes’ rating and Recovery Rating may be negatively affected.

What Could Trigger A Rating Action?

Negative: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include

- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3x (2011: 1.2x) on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest coverage under 4.5x (2011: 6.4x) on a sustained basis

- Significant dividend payments

- Material changes in taxation in PRC and Kazakhstan leading to adverse effect on its cash flows

- Material adverse legal disputes leading to adverse effect on its cash flows

- Material acquisition that would weaken the risk profile before Sino Gas & Energy can generate meaningful operating cash flows

Positive: Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include

- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest coverage exceeding 6x on a sustained basis

- Proven reserves above 200mmboe

- Average daily production exceeding 80,000boepd (2011: around 12,800boepd)