FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch updates Global Rating criteria for non-performing loan securitisations
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 1, 2013 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch updates Global Rating criteria for non-performing loan securitisations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 01 - Fitch Ratings has updated its global criteria report outlining the methodology used to analyse non-performing loans transactions.

The report updates and replaces the prior criteria report with the same name, dated 3 February 2012. Since no material changes have been made to the core of the criteria, there are no rating implications for existing transactions.

The criteria report, ‘Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations’ is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Global Rating Criteria for Non-Performing Loan Securitisations

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.