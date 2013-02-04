FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms IM Cajamar Empresas 4, F.T.A.
February 4, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms IM Cajamar Empresas 4, F.T.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed IM Cajamar Empresas 4, F.T.A.’s notes, as follows:

EUR654.5m Class A (ISIN ES0347454003): affirmed at ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable

EUR210.0m Class B (ISIN ES0347454011): affirmed at ‘CCCsf’; Recovery Estimate 50%

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s performance within Fitch’s initial expectations. Loans more than 90 days in arrears represent 2.13% of the portfolio, up from 0% at closing in February 2012. The transaction experienced the first default in the portfolio in December 2012. Defaulted assets currently account for 0.01% of the portfolio notional. The transaction defines loans in arrears of more than 12 months as defaulted.

IM Cajamar Empresas 4, F.T.A. is a granular cash flow securitisation of a static portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish small- and medium-sized enterprises by Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (now part of Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito; rated ‘BB’/Stable/‘B’).

