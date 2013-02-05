FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates CIMB Niaga Auto Finance at 'AA + (IDN)'
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 5, 2013 / 9:22 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates CIMB Niaga Auto Finance at 'AA + (IDN)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 05 - Fitch Ratings gave a rating of ‘AA + (idn)’ on the proposed issuance of medium-term debt (MTN) I 2013 for a maximum of 200 billion dollars a maximum period of 3 (three) years to be published by PT CIMB Niaga Auto Finance (CNAF; ‘AA + (idn) '/ Stable) in Indonesia.

The ranking consideration

MTN rated equal to CNAF National Long-Term rating that reflects Fitch’s view of the obligations that are senior corporate bonds, direct, conditional, and without warranties. The results of these bonds will be used to support the business growth of the company.

CNAF ratings reflect Fitch’s expectation will continuously strong support from the majority shareholder, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (CIMB Niaga; ‘BBB’ / Stable) and its parent company, CIMB Group (CIMBG; flagship CIMB Bank Berhad ).

Factors Fueling Rating

Significant dilution of ownership, and / or the possibility of weakening the support of CIMB Niaga and CIMB Group will be able to put pressure on the rating CNAF. CNAF ratings already at the upper limit of the scale ratings, so the potential increase in the national ranking is limited.

Founded in 1981, CNAF is owned by CIMB Niaga (99%) and focuses on the automobile finance business in Indonesia. CIMB Niaga is the fifth largest bank in Indonesia and majority owned by CIMB Group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.