FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Liberty Global CEO says won't change Virgin Media strategy
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 6, 2013 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Liberty Global CEO says won't change Virgin Media strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Liberty Global won’t change Virgin Media’s strategy on network roll-out and content if its deal to buy the British cable group goes through, Liberty’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

The $15.75 billion deal was “compelling” for both sets of shareholders, said Mike Fries, Liberty’s chief executive in a call with journalists on Wednesday.

He said Liberty would continue to invest in Virgin’s broadband network.

Virgin Media CEO Neil Berkett said he would step down after the deal closed.

John Malone’s Liberty Global struck a deal late on Tuesday to buy Virgin Media , a move that would put the U.S. billionaire up against old rival Rupert Murdoch. 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.