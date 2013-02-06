TEXT-Fitch:EU ripe for project bond market, but progress slow

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - The shift to a more liquid European project bond market with a blend of financing between the capital markets and banks is inevitable. The limited institutional investor base, unfavourable capital rules and investment risks associated with the long-term nature of the potentially illiquid bonds means progress will be slow.

The twin drivers of governments pushing infrastructure spending to kick-start the economy and banks deleveraging means the European market is ripe for the transfer to the capital markets. The market needs to broaden beyond the already active large insurance companies and pension funds, but there is a perception that there is currently only appetite for ‘A’ rated bonds.

The various initiatives underway will bring more investors to the market, either through direct investments in credit enhanced project bonds or through private debt funds. Ultimately we believe this will increase appetite for ‘BBB’ rated debt when both supply and liquidity will be proven.

The lack of secondary market liquidity is a concern because it limits investors’ ability to manage their exposure. This is one of the primary reasons why investors shy away from the project bond market in comparison to similarly rated corporate bonds. For example, an investor who is required to sell sub-investment grade holdings will not buy bonds rated close to the ‘BBB’ limit without certainty that there will be buyers should the credit deteriorate.

Furthermore, the long-dated nature of the bonds more than doubles the capital charges for a 25 year bond compared with a five year bond in the latest draft of Solvency II. If the regulatory debate doesn’t change the rules, the disadvantage will be compounded by the fact that Solvency II is primarily based on credit quality and duration and so does not account for the security package - which often results in higher recoveries in default than unsecured corporate bonds.

Long-term investors are also often seeking inflation hedging. Infrastructure equity investments offer at least in part this feature, but it is rarely the case for infrastructure debt. The development of a genuine inflation-linked bond market without the complexity of synthetic hedging with periodic break up or pay-as-you-go clauses would probably raise the appetite for the sector.