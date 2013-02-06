FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes European Hotel sector companies overview
#Credit Markets
February 6, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes European Hotel sector companies overview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled ‘European Hotel Sector and Companies Overview - Identifying Business and Financial Risk’.

The report illustrates a sector overview, the main trends and challenges facing European Hotel companies and the extent to which ratings are at risk. It also includes a comparison between different ownership models, namely full ownership, fixed and variable leases, management contracts and franchised hotels.

Issuers covered in the special report include Accor, Whitbread and Orbis.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Hotel Sector and Companies Overview; Identifying Business and Financial Risks

here

