FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch assigns Picardy's French CP programme 'F1+(EXP)' expected rating
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 7, 2013 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch assigns Picardy's French CP programme 'F1+(EXP)' expected rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Picardy’s (‘AA-'/Negative/‘F1+') EUR60m French Commercial Paper (CP) programme an expected Short-term local currency rating of ‘F1+(EXP)'.

The rating reflects the region’s sound liquidity management and the adequate back-up package set for the CP issues within the EUR60m programme. Fitch considers that the CP programme is backed by sufficient bank liquidity and revolving lines.

Fitch considers that the main cash flows are relatively predictable as transfers and tax payments by the state follow a defined schedule.

The CP programme aims to provide an alternative source of short-term funding as local and regional government’s financing costs on their banking liquidity lines have increased.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.