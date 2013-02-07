TEXT-Fitch assigns Picardy's French CP programme 'F1+(EXP)' expected rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Region of Picardy’s (‘AA-'/Negative/‘F1+') EUR60m French Commercial Paper (CP) programme an expected Short-term local currency rating of ‘F1+(EXP)'.

The rating reflects the region’s sound liquidity management and the adequate back-up package set for the CP issues within the EUR60m programme. Fitch considers that the CP programme is backed by sufficient bank liquidity and revolving lines.

Fitch considers that the main cash flows are relatively predictable as transfers and tax payments by the state follow a defined schedule.

The CP programme aims to provide an alternative source of short-term funding as local and regional government’s financing costs on their banking liquidity lines have increased.