TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Standard Bank's CNY500m LPN 'B+(EXP)' rating

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian Standard Finance S.A.’s CNY500m issue of limited recourse loan participation notes a Long-term expected rating of ‘B+(EXP)'.

The bonds’ final ratings will be assigned after the placement has been completed.

The bonds bear an 8% coupon rate and are due in February 2015. The notes are issued under to JSC Russian Standard Bank (RSB) USD2.5bn loan participation notes programme, rated ‘B+'/‘B’/‘RR4’.

The proceeds are to be used solely for financing a loan to RSB, which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B+’ with a Stable Outlook, a Short-term IDR of ‘B’, a Support Rating of ‘5’, a Viability Rating of ‘b+’ and a Support Rating Floor of ‘No Floor’.

At end-H112, RSB was among 30 largest banks in Russia by assets and according to management’s estimates held 17.2% market share in credit cards and 11.7% in point-of-sale loans. Roustam Tariko indirectly owns 99.9% of RSB’s shares.