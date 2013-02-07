TEXT-Fitch drops Italy's Province of Varese ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Province of Varese’s ‘BBB+’ Long-term foreign and local currency ratings with Negative Outlooks and ‘F2’ Short-term foreign currency rating.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Varese has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Varese.