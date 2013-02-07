TEXT-Fitch:Basel trading book RWA variations could widen in stress

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - The variations in trading book risk weights from supervisory and bank discretion highlighted by Basel last week could be exacerbated in a stress scenario, Fitch Ratings says. More consistent risk weights could raise investor trust and confidence for the global trading banks as well as improving the ability to compare reported metrics.

The differences in calculating market risk capital could be heightened when volatility picks up in a crisis. The new stress VaR charge would prevent capital from falling too far in periods of low market volatility. But it is additive and together with the pro-cyclicality of the general- and specific-risk VaR models and the new incremental risk charge means that regulatory capital requirements would increase substantially in periods of high market volatility.

Any additional capital charges could come at a time of stress when the ability of banks to exit positions or to increase equity is likely to be constrained. Sharp increases in VaR that drive higher risk-weightings and regulatory capital needs could also weaken investor confidence, particularly without consistent disclosure.

Limiting some of the methodology options that banks have for calculating trading book risk-weights would remove some of the variances and could raise market confidence. But greater consistency would need to be coupled with better disclosure so that the underlying market risks can be more easily compared across large trading banks.

A study published last week by Basel confirmed the substantial variance in market risk weights for large trading banks. Some differences arose from supervisory decisions, particularly on the value-at-risk (VaR) multiplier. The study found that the different multipliers (between 3x and 5.5x) applied to VaR and stress VaR accounted for about one-quarter of the variance in capital requirements.

Some variances arose from banks’ choice of models and assumptions allowed by Basel and national regulators. The length of historical period selected to calibrate VaR models for general risk and the crisis and duration selected for stress VaR can lead to significant outcome differences. The internal model approach, using a 10-day measure rather than scaling up from 1-day, and weighting schemes are other key drivers of variability.

The best answer will not always come from standardisation of risk measurement for what can be complex transactions. The Basel framework recognises that not all variations should be viewed negatively and aims to reduce rather than eliminate the differences. Flexibility allows risks to be more accurately reflected and can prevent a build-up of systemic risk due to all banks acting in a similar way. One of the keys, however, is to improve the quality and consistency of disclosure so that important differences can be better understood and assessed.