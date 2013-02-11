FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Eight SMART ABS transactions
February 11, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Eight SMART ABS transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 58 classes of the SMART series of Australian ABS. The transactions are securitisations of Australian auto and equipment receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing). The rating actions are listed below.

The performance of the SMART transactions is well within Fitch’s expectations. Net losses experienced since closing have been well below 1% and 30+ day delinquencies are consistently tracking below 0.5%. To date, excess spread has been more than sufficient to cover for losses experienced in each transaction.

