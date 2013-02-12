TEXT-Fitch completes D-Cap components assessment for Polish covered bonds

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assessed the risk for the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) components asset segregation and systemic alternative management for the Polish covered bond programmes listed below as moderate following an analysis of the Polish covered bonds legislation.

Fitch has assigned a moderate risk assessment of asset segregation for all three Polish covered bond programmes. Although the agency considers the overall risk to the ring-fencing of the cover pool for these points to be low, Polish programmes could be exposed to commingling risk prior insolvency of the issuer and to set-off risk. In addition, the absence of a clear cross-default clause among different series of covered bonds could prevent the pro rata allocation of proceeds from the cover pool among all outstanding series and introduce a risk of time subordination for the longest dated series.

The systemic alternative management risk component of the Polish programmes is moderate. While the role of the curator representing the rights of covered bonds holders in the bankruptcy proceedings is seen as positive, in Fitch’s view this is weaker than if the law specifically addressed the appointment of an independent administrator acting solely in the interest of the covered bondholders. The assessment also reflects the concern over the timeliness of payments due on the covered bonds right after the insolvency of the issuer as the law is not specific about how these should be met. The active oversight by the Polish Financial Supervisory Commission has been positively incorporated in the analysis.

The programmes’ D-Caps and the risk assessment of the D-Cap components are as follows:

Pekao Bank Hipoteczny SA (‘A-'/Stable/‘F2’)

Mortgage covered bond rating: ‘A’/Stable

D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity)

Asset segregation: moderate

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate high

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: very low

BRE Bank Hipoteczny SA (BBH; ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’)

Mortgage covered bond rating: ‘A’/Stable

D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity)

Asset segregation: moderate

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity

Cover pool-specific alternative management: high

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: very low

BBH’s public sector covered bond Rating: ‘A’/Stable

D-Cap: 0 (full discontinuity)

Asset segregation: moderate

Liquidity gap and systemic risk: full discontinuity

Cover pool-specific alternative management: moderate

Systemic alternative management: moderate

Privileged derivatives: very low

The D-Cap of 0 is driven by the full discontinuity risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component reflecting the absence of any mandatory liquidity provision in Polish covered bonds legislation. Combined with the insufficient marketability of the underlying assets the agency considers this risk as the weakest link for the programmes.

A report on the Polish covered bond legislation explaining how the applicable legislative and regulative regime is taken into account in Fitch’s discontinuity analysis will be published shortly.