TEXT-Fitch affirms CPUK Finance Ltd.'s notes; stable outlook

Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CPUK Finance Ltd.’s class A1, A2 and B notes at ‘BBB’, ‘BBB’ and ‘B+’ respectively. The Outlook on all the notes is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation is driven by the solid performance of Center Parcs (Operating Company) Limited (Center Parcs, forming the borrower group together with four property holding companies among others) with FY13 EBITDA (36 weeks) rising by 3.9% and revenues up by 3.1% despite the ongoing weak UK economic environment, reduced discretionary spending, as well as rising operating costs. Growth was supported by the continuation of Center Parcs’ capex program with GBP26.6m total capex invested in FY13 thus far.

Overall 307 lodges were refurbished in FY12 and 255 in FY13 (thus far). It is expected that 68% of units (out of a total of 3,413) will either be new or have had a major refurbishments (since 2008) by end of FY13. Full FY12 results (revenues +0.4% / EBITDA +2.6%) were partially impacted by the conversion of 16 retail units to concession agreements (also affecting H113 to some extent), one fewer trading week in FY12 and the VAT increase in calendar year 2011. However, on an EBITDA basis the borrower performed broadly in line with Fitch’s expectations in FY12 and has been slightly ahead (+1%) of Fitch’ base case in FY13. The Stable Outlooks reflect the expectation that the relatively high quality estate and proactive management will continue to deliver steady performance at least in the near term.

FY13 performance was especially supported by a strong third quarter (+6.6% in revenue growth) - aided mainly by favourable half term school holidays patterns, better booking patterns (less late discounting; yield management) and improved on-site spending.

Center Parcs continues to benefit from a high level of advance bookings. Guests have the ability to book 18 months in advance giving the company a high degree of visibility on its staffing and expenditure requirements. 36 weeks into FY13, ca. 90% physical capacity has been booked and already 20% of FY14 capacity has been booked (marginally ahead of this time last year).

As expected, the class B cumulative interest expense ratio (1.7x as per first half of FY13) is below its restricted payment covenant (1.9x) so that no dividends have been paid (except management fees) and cash is being locked up (GBP17.5m as per Q313).

Fitch’s base case 29-year (to legal final maturity of the notes in February 2042) free cash flow (FCF) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is mildly negative (-0.8%), resulting in Fitch’s median base case FCF debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) to legal final maturity to remain in line with last year, 2.1x and 1.7x for the class A and B notes respectively.

The Fitch base case FCF DSCRs are more conservative than for whole business securitisations (WBS) of, for example, managed pub transactions at the same rating level. In Fitch’s view, more conservative coverage ratios are warranted due to the holiday park industry’s higher long term obsolescence risk and niche product offering, which makes Center Parcs more vulnerable to changes in its operating environment.

The ratings also reflect the structural protections (mainly benefiting the senior ranking class A notes) which include faster amortisation than traditional WBS through a cash sweep and a comprehensive WBS security and covenant package, including full senior ranking asset and share security available for the benefit of the noteholders, with the security granted by way of the usual fixed and (qualifying) floating security under an issuer-borrower loan structure. In addition, there is the ability for class A noteholders to gain greater control earlier on in the transaction if the class A notes are not refinanced one year past their expected maturity (2018 in the case of class A1 notes) which would result in a borrower event of default.

The ratings for class B notes reflect their deep subordination in comparison to class A notes both in terms of ranking in the priority of payments and in terms of controlling rights, their interest deferral mechanism kicking in earlier than in traditional WBS transactions and the fact that they do not benefit from the liquidity facility.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A material and sustainable outperformance of Fitch’ base case over a prolonged period of time in combination with material deleveraging could trigger a Positive Outlook or upgrade. Conversely, any material deterioration in performance and / or business risk profile (e.g. due to prolonged drop in occupancy levels; sale and leaseback transactions) could trigger a Negative Outlook or downgrade. Also a failure to refinance the notes at their expected maturities could lead to a negative rating action, at least for the class B notes. However, Fitch considers it unlikely that CPUK Finance’s ratings would be upgraded above ‘BBB+’ even in the event of material outperformance. This is mainly due tothe sector’s exposure to discretionary consumer spending, in conjunction with concerns as to whether the Center Parcs’ concept will remain in favour over the long term.

CPUK Finance Ltd is a whole business securitisation of four purpose-built holiday villages in the UK: Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire; Longleat Forest in Wiltshire; Elveden Forest in Suffolk and Whinfell Forest in Cumbria.

The rating actions are as follows:

GBP300m class A1 fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable;

GBP440m class A2 fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable;

GBP280m class B fixed-rate secured notes due 2042: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook Stable.