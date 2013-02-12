FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Development Bank of Kazakhstan's USD425m tap issue 'BBB'
February 12, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Development Bank of Kazakhstan's USD425m tap issue 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Development Bank of Kazakhstan’s (DBK; ‘BBB’/Stable/‘F3’) USD425m tap issue of medium-term notes (MTNs) a ‘BBB’ Long-term rating.

The MTNs mature in December 2022 and carry a coupon rate of 4.125% payable semi-annually. They will rank pari passu with the bank’s senior unsecured obligations. No call or put options are envisaged

DBK’s primary role is to foster development of the country’s non-extracting sectors. The National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna, which is wholly owned by the government of Kazakhstan (‘BBB+'/Stable), controls 100% of the bank’s share capital.

The tap issue will form a single series of notes with the previous USD1bn issue under the bank’s existing USD2bn MTN programme. The notes have a dual listing on the London and Kazakh stock exchanges.

