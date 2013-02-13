TEXT-Fitch assigns Arqiva Financing plc's & Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc's notes expected ratings

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Arqiva Financing plc’s proposed Series 2013-1a and Series 2013-1b notes (whole business securitisation (WBS) senior debt) and Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc’s proposed notes (high yield (HY) junior debt) expected ratings, as follows:

Arqiva Financing plc’s minimum GBP250m Series 2013-1a fixed-rate secured notes due 2035: ‘BBB(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Arqiva Financing plc’s minimum GBP250m Series 2013-1b fixed-rate secured notes due 2033: ‘BBB(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

Arqiva Broadcast Finance plc’s GBP600m notes (HY) due 2020: ‘B-(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

The transaction is the refinancing of senior and junior bank debt issued by Arqiva Financing No.1 and No. 2 Limited through the planned issuances of between GBP500m and GBP750m of WBS notes, plus GBP1.59-1.84bn of pari-passu FinCo term loans (expected to be refinanced under the WBS programme at a later stage) with the aggregate senior debt not exceeding GBP2.34bn, and GBP600m of structurally subordinated HY notes. Arqiva’s operations consist of its ownership of regulated UK’s terrestrial TV & radio infrastructure, wireless towers and satellite transmissions services.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings reflect Arqiva’s strong operating performance to date (with EBITDA over the past three years growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% with FY12 (financial year ending June 2012) EBITDA reaching GBP402.6m), relatively stable revenues (secured by long term contracts with many customers backed by strong credit profiles), and high barriers to entry (with monopolistic positions in key telecom infrastructure segments notably in UK DTT TV and radio broadcasting, all under the regulation of UK-based Ofcom, and dominant position in the independent wireless towers sector with 24% market share). The transaction also benefits from strong structural features notably for the senior debt issued, namely a solid security package, a full suite of performance related cash lock-up triggers, and untypical cash sweep mechanisms (not usually seen in UK WBS transactions with the notable exception of CPUK Finance Ltd which closed a year ago).

Part of Fitch’s analysis has been to assess how quickly the transaction’s debt levels reduce to compensate for mid-to-long term revenues risks. For example, such risks could arise from potential funding issues (e.g. in DTT TV or radio) or threats from alternative technology lowering the demand with stress points at the contracts’ renewal. Fitch’s base case factors in these risks assumes some stresses in satellite and radio revenues growth in the medium term with low single digit growth, and below-inflation increases in revenues for both the digital platform and wireless towers divisions (with nominal stresses at renewal of key contracts).

The leverage and prepayment speed brings some comfort as from a day-one unaudited trailing-twelve-month (TTM) December 2012 EBITDA senior leverage of 5.7x (with EBITDA at GBP414.3m), the senior debt is paid back in full under Fitch’s base case (assuming no refinancing) by 2025 (with the exception of the Series 2013-1b notes which has a fixed scheduled amortisation to 2033). This rapid deleveraging is mainly driven by cash sweep amortisation. The junior debt’s leverage is assumed to reduce under Fitch’s base case (assuming a generic refinancing scenario) from over 7.1x to 6.1x in 2020 (at maturity of the HY notes) mitigating its refinancing risk. However, the junior debt remains deeply subordinated and exposed to dividends pay-out disruptions from the WBS group, which could trigger their default hence their assigned ‘B’ category rating.

Fitch’s synthetic base case debt service coverage ratio for the senior bonds is relatively high at 1.7x (for the next 15 years) and 2.1x (until legal final maturity of the class B notes). These higher levels are warranted given the higher (long term) obsolescence risk of Arqiva’s underlying technology compared to other WBS transactions at the same rating level.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An unforeseen change in regulation (by Ofcom) notably with regard to any changes in its pricing formulas (for DTT or radio broadcasting), licensing costs (e.g. Administrative Incentive Pricing (AIP)) or even spectrum allocations could hit Arqiva’s cash flow generation. In addition, the risk of alternative technologies (such as IPTV) could threaten Arqiva’s revenues either through technology obsolescence risk or lower available ad-pool for linear TV content providers. This risk is currently mitigated by the potential fast deleveraging of the transaction and by significant portion of revenues being secured by long term contracts.