TEXT-Fitch rates BystroBank's upcoming debut bond issues 'B-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC BystroBank’s (BystroBank) two upcoming debut issues of senior unsecured RUB bonds, Series 01 and 02, expected Long-term ratings of ‘B-(EXP)’ and National Long-term ratings of ‘BB-(rus)(EXP)'. The bonds’ expected Recovery Ratings are ‘RR4(EXP)’

The bonds of Series 01 and 02 have a maturity of three years, nominal values of RUB1bn and RUB 2bn, respectively, and semi-annual coupons.

BystroBank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-', Short-term IDR of ‘B’, local currency Long-term IDR of ‘B-', Viability Rating of ‘b-', Support Rating of ‘5’, Support Rating Floor of ‘NF’ and National Rating of ‘BB-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the IDR and National Rating are Stable.

BystroBank is a small Russian bank operating mostly in Udmurtia and the surrounding regions. The bank is funded by corporate and retail customer accounts and focuses on retail lending. BystroBank is owned by former shareholders of OJSC Orgresbank (now OJSC Nordea Bank, rated ‘BBB+'/Stable).