FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates BystroBank's upcoming debut bond issues 'B-(EXP)'
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 13, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates BystroBank's upcoming debut bond issues 'B-(EXP)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC BystroBank’s (BystroBank) two upcoming debut issues of senior unsecured RUB bonds, Series 01 and 02, expected Long-term ratings of ‘B-(EXP)’ and National Long-term ratings of ‘BB-(rus)(EXP)'. The bonds’ expected Recovery Ratings are ‘RR4(EXP)’

The bonds of Series 01 and 02 have a maturity of three years, nominal values of RUB1bn and RUB 2bn, respectively, and semi-annual coupons.

BystroBank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-', Short-term IDR of ‘B’, local currency Long-term IDR of ‘B-', Viability Rating of ‘b-', Support Rating of ‘5’, Support Rating Floor of ‘NF’ and National Rating of ‘BB-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the IDR and National Rating are Stable.

BystroBank is a small Russian bank operating mostly in Udmurtia and the surrounding regions. The bank is funded by corporate and retail customer accounts and focuses on retail lending. BystroBank is owned by former shareholders of OJSC Orgresbank (now OJSC Nordea Bank, rated ‘BBB+'/Stable).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.