TEXT-Fitch:Hungary dollar bond confirms market access

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 14 - Hungary’s return to the international bond market after 20 months indicates that the country can meet its fiscal and external financing needs in 2013-2014 without putting undue strain on domestic capital markets, Fitch Ratings says.

It confirms one of the assumptions made when we revised the Outlook on Hungary’s ‘BB+’ rating to Stable from Negative in December: that Hungary retains sufficient access to international bond markets to roll over maturing foreign-currency debt in 2013. Hungary has now financed over two-thirds of the EUR5bn in FX debt it needs to repay in 2013, including EUR3.8bn of repayments to the IMF.

International issuance means Hungary need not rely on a further increase in non-resident participation from already historically high levels for fiscal financing this year.

A deep domestic capital market gives Hungary the capacity and fiscal financing flexibility to meet sovereign debt obligations in the face of market adversity. The country had met its growing fiscal financing requirement in 2012 (11.3% of GDP, versus 4.4% in 2011) without recourse to external borrowing, as non-resident participation effectively financed just over three-quarters of Hungary’s gross 2012 external redemptions.

The issue further reduces the prospect of any re-engagement with the IMF, to which we already assigned a low probability because of the government reluctance to submit to Fund conditionality. The receding prospect of a new precautionary financing deal was factored into our December Outlook revision.

An IMF deal would still be valuable to Hungary. It could further improve the terms on which the country accesses term financing on the Eurobond market and would provide a backstop should investor sentiment turn negative. Adherence to IMF requirements could anchor economic policy and reduce the uncertainty that is holding back investment and potential growth.

Our revision of the Outlook to Stable recognised the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation, some easing in fiscal financing risks and an improvement in external flows. However, the medium-term growth outlook is weak (GDP contracted 0.9% in Q412 from the previous quarter, and was down 2.7% on Q411, according to data released on Thursday), public and external debt ratios are high, and economic policy is unpredictable. These factors expose Hungary to shocks to global liquidity and risk appetite and constrain Hungary’s IDR.

Hungary raised USD3.25bn via a five-year and a 10-year tranche on Tuesday. This follows a EUR1bn retail-targeted issue completed in January.