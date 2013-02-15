FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch revises MARC Finance M557 notes' outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 15, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch revises MARC Finance M557 notes' outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on MARC Finance Ltd.’s Series M557 notes and affirmed their ratings as below. The transaction is repackaged notes backed by single-name collateral securities.

JPY3bn Series M557 repackaged notes due 2017 affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The Outlook revision follows a change in the Outlook on the collateral issuer’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to Negative from Stable. The affirmation reflects the LT IDR of the collateral issuer (‘A+'/Negative) and the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas, London branch (‘A+'/Stable), which have remained unchanged since closing in August 2012.

The ratings of the notes reflect the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities - the collateral issuer and the swap counterparty.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.