TEXT-Fitch revises MARC Finance M557 notes' outlook to negative

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on MARC Finance Ltd.’s Series M557 notes and affirmed their ratings as below. The transaction is repackaged notes backed by single-name collateral securities.

JPY3bn Series M557 repackaged notes due 2017 affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

The Outlook revision follows a change in the Outlook on the collateral issuer’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (LT IDR) to Negative from Stable. The affirmation reflects the LT IDR of the collateral issuer (‘A+'/Negative) and the swap counterparty, BNP Paribas, London branch (‘A+'/Stable), which have remained unchanged since closing in August 2012.

The ratings of the notes reflect the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities - the collateral issuer and the swap counterparty.