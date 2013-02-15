FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance and Cairo Amman Bank's support ratings
February 15, 2013 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch drops Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance and Cairo Amman Bank's support ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Jordan-based Housing Bank for Trade and Finance and Cairo Amman Bank’s Support Ratings of ‘4’.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The Support Ratings reflect Fitch’s view of the limited probability of support from the Jordanian authorities, if required. While Fitch believes that Jordan has a strong propensity to support the banks, given its supportive stance towards the domestic banking system, potential support is limited by constraints on its ability to do so.

Fitch has withdrawn the Support Ratings, as these are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
