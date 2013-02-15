TEXT-Fitch affirms CIF Euromortgage's OF at 'AAA'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed CIF Euromortgage’s EUR25.5bn obligations foncieres (OF) at ‘AAA’ with a Negative Outlook and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). In addition, Fitch has also affirmed and removed from RWN the ‘F1+’ rating for the CIF Euromortgage EUR45m OF’s short term issuance, maturing in July 2013.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The rating action follows the publication of a commitment by CIF Euromortgage to maintain a minimum level of overcollateralisation (OC) of 8.3% between the cover pool and outstanding OF. This level is equal to the ‘AAA’ breakeven OC calculated by Fitch.

The Negative Outlook assigned to the OF rating stems from the Negative Outlook on the French sovereign rating (‘AAA’/Negative), since Fitch has not modelled any credit risk on the exposures forming part (11.1%) of the cover pool and expected to be guaranteed by the state. Should France be downgraded, Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven OC would increase, which could potentially lead to an OF downgrade based on the absence of an OC buffer.

The OF’s rating remains credit-linked to the ‘AAAsf’/Stable rating of the class A units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1, which represent 77% of CIF Euromortgage’s cover pool and is backed by a pool of French residential loans originated by Caisse Centrale de Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF, rated ‘A’/Stable).

Since the group stopped originating new loans in September 2012, Fitch considers the OF programme to be in run-off mode. Consequently the agency relies, in its analysis, on public statements regarding the maintenance of OC rather than on the lowest level of OC observed over the past 12 months. Fitch’s breakeven OC for the OF rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Furthermore, it rests on the assumption that the French state guarantee applicable to certain exposures towards 3CIF will be approved by the European commission.

The fact that the programme is in run-off mode is also taken into account in Fitch’s discontinuity risk analysis for this programme, via the ‘moderate high’ risk assessment for the cover pool specific alternative management. Together with a ‘moderate high’ assessment for the programme liquidity gap and systemic risk, this drives Fitch Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high). The other D-Cap components (asset segregation, systemic cover pool management and privileged derivatives) represent a low discontinuity risk. Based on the ‘A’ Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD), CIF Euromortgage’s parent, which Fitch uses as a reference IDR for this programme, and on a D-Cap of 3, the rating of CIF Euromortgage’s OF is ‘AA’ on a probability of default basis and ‘AAA’ factoring in recoveries given default.

RATING SENSITIVITY

In terms of sensitivity, the OF rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) CIFD’s IDR was downgraded by one notch to ‘A-’ or lower; (ii) the D-Cap fell by one or more categories to 2 (high risk) or lower; (iii) the OC dropped below Fitch’s ‘AAA’ breakeven level of 8.3%; (iv) class A units issued by CIF Assets 2001-1 were downgraded below ‘AAAsf’, or (v) France was downgraded below ‘AAA’.