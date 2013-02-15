TEXT-Fitch:U.S. CREL CDO delinquencies drop back down below 13%

Feb 15 - Delinquencies on U.S. CREL CDOs began 2013 lower, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Following a sharp spike late last year, CREL CDO late-pays fell for a second straight month to 12.7% last month (from 13.4% in December). New delinquent assets in January consisted of only two term defaults, one matured balloon loan, and one credit impaired security.

The largest new delinquency is a term default on a B-note and mezzanine debt backed by a 410,000 sf Atlanta office building. Property cash flow declined significantly after the largest tenant (37% of NRA) vacated the property at the end of October 2012.

In January, asset managers reported approximately $50 million in realized principal losses from the disposal of several assets. The largest reported loss was a 33% realized loss on the discounted sale of a 350,000 sf REO office property located in San Diego, CA. Foreclosure occurred in December 2011, and the loss was anticipated at last rating action for the transaction.

