TEXT-Fitch: Spanish bank hybrid compensation highlights conduct risks

Feb 18 - A possible trend toward limiting losses for retail customers who acquired preference shares and subordinated debt subject to bail-in under bank restructuring procedures in Spain could lead to redress costs, Fitch Ratings says. This highlights the value of client franchise and the increasing importance of conduct risks for banks.

Any actions to make banks with capital shortfalls under official stress tests (Group 1 and Group 2 banks) redress the mis-selling of these products would be likely to increase recapitalisation costs for the Spanish state. Acquirers of troubled banks may decide to compensate preference shares and subordinated debt investors for any losses suffered as part of bail-in proceedings in an effort to win their loyalty. We would assess any expected compensation of retail preference shares and convertible bonds in our analysis of the affected banks’ credit profile.

We estimate that such compensation for recapitalised banks should be only around 20% of the value of instruments subject to burden-sharing. We believe EUR15bn in preference shares and subordinated debt is potentially subject to burden-sharing. Redress risk is higher for instruments issued more than five years ago, as procedures for sales and documentation have since tightened.

Potential claims will most likely arise from investors in subordinated debt and preference shares of the Group 1 and Group 2 institutions and their subsidiaries. These securities are subject to losses as part of the recapitalisation process agreed between Spain and the rest of the Eurogroup. For example, last week Spain’s restructuring fund, FROB, announced that investors in preference shares and subordinated debt in the nationalised Banco de Valencia will suffer losses of 85%-90%.

A significant proportion of Spanish bank preference shares were sold to branch customers. Following agreement of arbitration processes at some banks, retail clients will be able to request compensation in proceedings to be led by the Bank of Spain and the Spanish stock-market supervisory agency.

Other Spanish banks not subject to recapitalisation by international authorities via the FROB also took measures in 2012 to preserve their retail client base. They offered voluntary exchanges of preference shares and subordinated debt into other instruments such as shares or mandatory convertible bonds. These transactions were generally conducted without the retail investor taking a significant hit, if any at all, and allowed the conversion of hybrid instruments into more liquid instruments.

Another example of a bank taking steps to protect its retail customer franchise is Banco Popular Espanol, a Group 3 bank, which addressed the capital shortfall under the official stress test privately. The bank changed its definition of distributable profit in its preference shares documentation to include distributable reserves, making it less likely that coupons on preference shares will be deferred by an accounting loss in one year.

Group 1 banks are the weakest, and are controlled by the FROB. Group 2 banks had capital shortfalls under the official stress test that needed to be met by international authorities via the FROB. Group 3 banks are or have been able to recapitalise themselves privately.