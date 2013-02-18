TEXT-Fitch cuts Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International's covered bonds to 'A'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hypothekenbank Frankfurt International’s (HFI, ‘A-'/Stable/‘F1’) Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) to ‘A’/Stable from ‘A+'/Stable.

RATING RATIONALE

The downgrade follows the implementation of the agency’s updated criteria in ‘Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities’ Covered Bonds’, dated 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. Following Fitch’s communication of its updated breakeven overcollateralization (OC) levels, HFI has not proposed any changes to the programme that would address the drivers of the downgrade.

HFI’s covered bond programme is in a run-down-mode and according to its criteria the agency only gives credit in its analysis to a public OC statement by the issuer. As HFI has no such public statement in place, Fitch only takes into account the legal minimum of 2%. This level of OC allows for high recoveries in the agency’s ‘A’ scenarios, hence the LdGP can be rated one notch above HFI’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A-'.

RATING SENSITIVITY

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds’ rating, the ‘A’ rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if the IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to ‘BBB+’ or lower. The Stable Outlook on HFI’s IDR drives the Stable Outlook on the covered bonds.

The unchanged D-Cap of 4 (moderate risk) results from a moderate risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk, cover pool-specific alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The asset segregation and systemic alternative management components have been assessed as very low risk. Although the D-Cap of 4 would allow the covered bonds to be rated up to ‘AAA’, the OC Fitch takes into account in its analysis does not support a covered bonds rating above ‘A’.

The increased breakeven OC level is due to the portfolio’s increased losses under Fitch’s updated criteria. The loss rate in a ‘A+’ scenario for the total collateral pool increased to 12.2% compared to 5.2% in the previous analysis. The two key reasons for the increased losses are i) the increased correlation assumptions between central and regional/local governments in each country and between central governments within the eurozone and ii) significantly decreased recovery assumptions for subnational entities should they default due to a preceding sovereign default. HFI’s collateral pool is particularly adversely affected by these assumption changes with 16% of the total exposure comprising claims against public entities located in countries rated in the ‘A’ rating category and below. In a ‘A’ scenario the agency calculated losses of 10.7%. The credit risk and the large open FX positions on the asset side, mainly in USD, are the main risk factors within the programme.

As of December 2012 the LdGP amounted to EUR11.5bn and were secured by a cover pool of public-sector assets amounting to EUR12.2bn. The cover pool comprised 598 assets, which Fitch assigned to 193 ultimate debtors in its analysis.

A considerable portion of the cover pool relates to US Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Student Loan ABS ultimately guaranteed by the US sovereign. In total, exposure to the US sovereign represents 27% of the outstanding portfolio. Since the US sovereign’s rating of ‘AAA’/Outlook Negative, exceeds the rating of the LdGPs of ‘A’, this significant concentration with one single borrower currently does not pose a risk for the rating of the LdGP.

Apart from the US sovereign, the largest debtor groups are British (19%) and Canadian (9%) subnational entities.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.