TEXT-Fitch affirms Peringkat Toyota Astra Financial Services at 'AAA (idn)'
February 19, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Peringkat Toyota Astra Financial Services at 'AAA (idn)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term PT Toyota Astra Financial Services’ (TAFS) at ‘AAA (idn)’ with a Stable Outlook. At the same time Fitch also gave TAFS National Short-Term rating at ‘F1 + (idn).

Fitch has also assigned a rating ‘AAA (idn)’ and ‘F1 + (idn)’ the proposal III senior bonds to be issued by the TAFS for a maximum of 1.5 trillion dollars with a maximum period of 4 (four) years. The result of this issuance will be used to support business growth.

Fitch also affirmed the ratings of senior II bonds issued in 2012 amounted to 1.3 trillion rupiah at ‘AAA (idn).

