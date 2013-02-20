TEXT-Fitch: Major nordic banks FY12 results as expected

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings says that the major Nordic banks have reported full year 2012 results in line with the agency’s expectations. In a newly-published special report , entitled ‘Major Nordic Banks : 2012 Results - Clouds in the Blue Sky?', Fitch comments on the results and also on a few special topics, namely healthy debt issuance levels in 2012, house prices increases and high household indebtedness.

The major Nordic banks, with the notable exception of Danske Bank, have reported return on equity (ROE) ratios of between 10% and 15% for 2012, in line with their high Viability Ratings and Issuer Default Ratings of ‘a+'/‘A+’ to ‘aa-'/AA-'. Danske Bank (rated a/A Negative Outlook), continued to suffer from high loan impairment charges in 2012, and its reported ROE was below 4%. The performance of the two Danish specialist mortgage lenders - Nykredit Realkredit and Realkredit Danmark (both rated a/A Stable) - reflects the low-risk nature of their mortgage business; their reported ROEs were around 5% in 2012.

Most of the major Nordic banks have benefited from good capital market access in 2012 and have issued more long-term funding than maturing debt, largely pre-funding 2013. Senior debt issuance year-to-date in 2013 of around EUR6bn, compared to around EUR18bn in the same period in 2012, suggests issuance volumes in 2013 will be more moderate. Liquidity buffers are largely sufficient to cover for 2013 long-term maturing funding.

Most of the major Nordic banks target core Tier 1 ratio (Basel III) above 13% and ROE around 15% over the medium-term. Fitch expects these banks’ performance to remain strong; however, the agency notes that they are sensitive to house price development (in particular in Norway) and high household indebtedness (in particular in Denmark).

The outlook for Nordic banks and how they compared with their Western European peers were key topics discussed on Fitch’s cross-sector Viking Tour in early February 2013.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Major Nordic Banks: 2012 Results

here