TEXT-S&P rts Emaar's sr unsec trust certs 'BB'; recovery rtg '3'

We understand that Emaar intends to use the proceeds to refinance existing debt.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

The proposed issuance will be part of Emaar’s existing $2.0 billion trust certificates program.

We value Emaar using a discrete asset valuation. We assume that Emaar would be liquidated in a potential default scenario, as it owns a considerable asset base, and we believe that this provides the best guide to recovery prospects in a default situation.

In the context of our simulated default scenario, we believe that a default would most likely result from a weakening of the economic environment leading to the company’s inability to refinance maturing debt. We assume that a default would occur in 2014. Our valuation assumptions include haircuts to the fair value of the assets owned by Emaar--as reported in the company’s balance sheet and appraised by third parties--at various discount levels depending on the type of property and the stage of development. The assets that we consider for valuation are unencumbered domestic assets, since most of the international assets are pledged in favor of Emaar’s secured debt facilities. Our valuation excludes the portion of the investment properties that is pledged in favor of other debt facilities, as well as incomplete development properties where we believe customers may have first rights to the assets in the event of default.

For more details, see “Emaar Properties PJSC Recovery Rating Profile,” published March 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Emaar Properties PJSC Recovery Rating Profile, March 22, 2012

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers’ Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Emaar Properties PJSC, April 30, 2012