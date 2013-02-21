FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch publishes Viking Tour Multimedia summary
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes Viking Tour Multimedia summary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - To accompany its recent ‘Viking Tour’ - Fitch’s annual Nordic cross-sector tour - that this year was held on 5-8 February, we have published a companion multimedia document that comprises all the analyst presentations, links to related research and video content.

Key topics include:

Eurozone Sovereigns - Austerity: over the worst? Debt sustainability in a low growth future; Core and Periphery - closing the gap.

European Banks - Ring-fencing, recovery and resolution; Swimming in liquidity or drowning in debt; Banking Union: a solution or a threat? Deleveraging effects.

Nordic Banks: Clouds on the Blue Sky?

Structure Finance and Covered Bonds: Polar Opposites for Performance, Issuance and Regulation

European High Yield - When banks deleverage: HY bond boom vs loan market funding cliff; Competing for capital; Fundamental credit trends; Institutional and regulatory constraints; National biases; New CLOs?

The document can be accessed via the link at the top of this press release.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Credit Outlook 2013 - The Viking Tour

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.