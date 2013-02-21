FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:Western European telecoms overview
February 21, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch:Western European telecoms overview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Issuers covered in the report include BT Group, Deutsche Telekom, Eircom , France Telecom, Hellenic Telecommunications (OTE), Portugal Telecom, Royal KPN, Sunrise Communications, TDC, Telecom Italia , Telefonica, TeliaSonera, Vodafone, Cableuropa, Kabel Deutschland, Telenet N.V., Virgin Media and WIND Telecommunicazioni.

The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Western European Telecom Sector and Companies Overview; Identifying Business and Financial Risks

