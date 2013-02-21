FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch:New diversified mining CEOs face common challenges
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:New diversified mining CEOs face common challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 - The new CEOs at BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Anglo American will face a series of common challenges over the next three to five years as commodity-demand growth from China slows and prices gradually revert towards mean levels, Fitch Ratings says. The departure of Marius Kloppers as CEO of BHP Billiton completes a changing of the guard at three of the world’s biggest mining companies and echoes a similar shake-up almost exactly six years ago.

The focus of companies in the coming years will be on mitigating mining cost inflation, controlling fixed costs and much greater discipline on mine development budgets. The focus on project development costs contrasts with the previous two to three years, when companies prioritised production growth to take advantage of scarcity pricing premiums in some commodities such as iron ore.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.