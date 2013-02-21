TEXT-Fitch:New diversified mining CEOs face common challenges

Feb 20 - The new CEOs at BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Anglo American will face a series of common challenges over the next three to five years as commodity-demand growth from China slows and prices gradually revert towards mean levels, Fitch Ratings says. The departure of Marius Kloppers as CEO of BHP Billiton completes a changing of the guard at three of the world’s biggest mining companies and echoes a similar shake-up almost exactly six years ago.

The focus of companies in the coming years will be on mitigating mining cost inflation, controlling fixed costs and much greater discipline on mine development budgets. The focus on project development costs contrasts with the previous two to three years, when companies prioritised production growth to take advantage of scarcity pricing premiums in some commodities such as iron ore.