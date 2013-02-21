FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms AmBank & AmInvestment at 'BBB';outlook stable
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms AmBank & AmInvestment at 'BBB';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Malaysia-based AmBank (M) Berhad’s (AmBank) and AmInvestment Bank Berhad’s (AmInvestment) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘BBB’. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed AmBank’s Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb’. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

AmBank’s Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR. The ratings reflect the banking group’s reasonable franchise, steady earnings generation and asset quality. They also incorporate Fitch’s expectations that funding and capital will continue to gradually improve and its loan portfolio will be further diversified over the medium-term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.