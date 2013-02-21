FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Publishes Russian Banks 1M13 Datawatch
#Credit Markets
February 21, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Publishes Russian Banks 1M13 Datawatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its ‘Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch’, a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks’ statutory accounts.

The new issue includes numbers as of 1 February 2013, as well as changes made during January 2013, and charts showing changes during January 2013 for the main state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 1M13 Excel Tables

here

